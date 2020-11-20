Big hit: Browns star Garrett on COVID list, out for Eagles

Garrett, who has 9 1/2 sacks, won't get a chance to pad his stats against an Eagles offensive line that has allowed quarterback Carson Wentz to be sacked a league-leading 35 times.

“Obviously he’s a tremendous football player and he’s definitely in the discussions for Defensive Player of the Year,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday after learning about Garrett's status. "He’s having a heck of a season, leader of that football team. Listen, I can’t speak specifically on their behalf, but I know that if it was obviously one of our players in that position, it’s a blow.

“Just like us, the next guy steps up, the next guy has to play, next guy is going to be prepared. He’s going to play hard. And listen, there’s 10 other guys on that defense that can also play, and it’s a good defense. We’ve got to be ready. We’ve got to be focused in and dialed in on what we’re doing.”

Pederson's right. It is a potentially major setback to the Browns, who have spent the week dealing with virus-related issues. The team placed starting right tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and fullback Andy Janovich on the COVID list earlier and their availability for Sunday is still in question.

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was placed on the list last week after testing positive.

But losing Garrett for any period is especially tough. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 has been playing at an elite level in 2020. He's changed several games with strip sacks while helping the Browns to their best nine-game record since 2014.

Garrett's presence alone makes quarterbacks nervous. His ability to turn the corner while rushing off the edge is unique for a player his size, and he has the speed to chase down quarterbacks — as Houston's Deshaun Watson learned when he barely beat Garrett to the sideline last week.

“Just a tremendous athlete,” Pederson said earlier this week. “Quick off the ball. He is long. He is powerful. He does a great job of swiping at the quarterback’s arm. He knows how to bend. This guy, he is one of those freak athletes that just high motor and relentless effort, and that is what you see on tape.”

Garrett, who signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension in July, has been on a mission this season. His 2019 season ended abruptly and amid controversy when was suspended six games by the league for swinging his helmet and striking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Without Garrett, the Browns went 2-4, lost their last three games and entered another offseason of change.

For now, they're without him again.

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is chased by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard