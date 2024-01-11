Big Detroit auto show abandons September date and will move back to its roots in January

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit's big auto show is returning to January after an ill-fated two-year move to warmer September in an effort to create more outdoor experiences and draw more consumers.

The next North American International Auto Show is now scheduled for Jan. 10 through Jan. 20 next year, organizers said Thursday.

The move comes as auto shows worldwide struggle to attract crowds and persuade car companies to reveal new models. Auto companies have found they can show off new models with less-expensive virtual events that don't have to compete with multiple other announcements at shows.