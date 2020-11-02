Big days from Wilson, Metcalf lead Seahawks past 49ers 37-27

Wilson finished 27 of 37 for 261 yards and has 26 TD passes on the season, one behind Tom Brady for the most in the first seven games of a season.

Metcalf had another career day in his breakout second season. Metcalf had 102 yards receiving in the first half and finished with a career-high 12 catches and 161 yards receiving.

The momentum from two straight wins for San Francisco (4-4) evaporated in a hurry as more injuries continued to pile up. Jimmy Garoppolo was just 11 of 16 for 84 yards and an ugly interception in the first quarter. Garoppolo went to the locker room with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Nick Mullens.

Running back Tevin Coleman returned for the first time since early in the season, only to leave at halftime with a knee injury. George Kittle made a terrific 25-yard catch early in the fourth quarter, but limped to the locker room with a foot injury.

Mullens led San Francisco on three TD drives in the fourth quarter. He capped the second with a 16-yard TD pass to Ross Dwelley with 4:16 left, but the 2-point conversion failed after replay ruled Jerick McKinnon was touched down short of the goal line.

Mullens was 18 of 25 for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle’s league-worst defense had shut down the 49ers for three quarters before giving up 20 fourth-quarter points.

Seattle sacked Garoppolo three times — two by Bobby Wagner — a week after failing to record a QB hit on Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

DK’S DAY

Metcalf’s big day took off when he added another clip to his highlight reel catching a short pass and racing 46 yards for a TD on the final play of the first quarter. On Metcalf’s second TD, Moseley was flagged for interference but couldn’t keep Metcalf’s size and strength from still making the catch.

Metcalf’s previous career highs came in last year’s playoff win over Philadelphia when he had seven catches for 160 yards.

INJURIES

The Seahawks played without five starters and one key backup. Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, Jamal Adams, Benson Mayowa, Ugo Amadi and Mike Iuptai were all inactive due to injuries.

San Francisco played without starters Deebo Samuel, Jeff Wilson Jr., Kwon Alexander and safety Jaquiski Tartt.

UP NEXT

49ers: have a quick turnaround and will host Green Bay on Thursday night.

Seahawks: travel to Buffalo and a showdown with the Bills next Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, after Wilson passed to Metcalf for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund) Credit: Scott Eklund Credit: Scott Eklund

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates with teammates David Moore, left, and DeeJay Dallas, right, after Metcalf scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund) Credit: Scott Eklund Credit: Scott Eklund

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, right, sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks to the locker room during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund) Credit: Scott Eklund Credit: Scott Eklund

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) celebrates with DK Metcalf, left, and Tyler Lockett (16), after Moore scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson