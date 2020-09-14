Big airlines fight with smaller ones over airport rights

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it plans to extend temporary waivers of minimum flight requirements at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and Reagan Washington National near Washington, D.C., through March 27. Those waivers, approved in April as air travel collapsed, expire Oct. 24.

The FAA allocates takeoff and landing slots at congested airports under a “use it or lose it” approach. Big airlines including American, Delta and United fear losing slots in New York and Washington because they are operating far fewer flights during the pandemic. They are supported by trade groups for U.S. and global airlines.