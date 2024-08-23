Big 12 leaders to discuss potentially inviting UConn after school makes pitch, AP sources say

Big 12 presidents are scheduled next week to discuss potentially inviting UConn to the conference after school officials made an in-person pitch to the league that included a hefty investment in the Huskies' struggling football program, two people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people said a plan to add UConn, which has won the last two men's college basketball national championships, would include the school's football team staying independent before being added to the Big 12 in 2031 and not require current members to take a cut in their current expected conference revenue.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conference and school were not making their discussions public.