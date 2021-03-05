Big 12 champ No. 3 Baylor beats No. 17 Oklahoma State 81-70

“It happened right in front of me there. I didn’t see anything unusual other than stepping on a guy’s foot,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said.

Boynton said his first and foremost concern was Cunningham's future. After initially saying it didn't seem that serious, the coach added that he wasn't a doctor and didn't want to give any information either way until after a medical evaluation.

Teague missed a free throw for Baylor with 5:43 left, but Cunningham then had a turnover. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua got the steal, then Butler passed to Teague, who weaved through traffic inside for a layup. Teague then had a steal that led to a 3-pointer by Butler that pushed the lead to 69-60 with five minutes left.

The Bears never trailed after a dunk by Tchamwa Tchatchoua put them up 16-15 with 13 minutes left in the first half. That came right after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had a dunk for Oklahoma State, prompting a timeout by Baylor coach Scott Drew.

The Cowboys wasted a chance to go back in front when Rondel Walker missed a layup after a nifty pass from Cunningham, and Adam Flagler's jumper extended Baylor's go-ahead run.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys shot 53.8% (28 of 52) but were undone by 18 turnovers that led to 26 points for Baylor. They are in a brutal stretch of five consecutive games against ranked teams and played Baylor tough for the second time this season. ... Oklahoma State was without guard Isaac Likekele (hand) for the fifth time in six games.

Baylor: In their first game back on Feb. 23 at home, the Bears had to rally in the second half for a 77-72 win over Iowa State, which is still winless in the Big 12. Baylor then suffered a 13-point loss at No. 13 Kansas before the two wins the last three days. ... After only three 20-win seasons in its first 100 seasons of basketball, Baylor reached 20 wins for the 12th time in the past 14 seasons.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State finishes the regular season Saturday at No. 6 West Virginia.

Baylor is home against No. 18 Texas Tech on Sunday.

