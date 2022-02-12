Bieber wows A-list crowd at pre-Super Bowl 'Homecoming'

He stood at a keyboard to play an earnest electric-piano intro to “Peaches” before getting back to the dancing.

Bieber kept the songs flowing, and kept the between-song banter to a minimum.

“You guys having a good night?” he said at one point. “You guys rooting for the Rams?”

Despite the free food and top-shelf spirits being served, the outdoor patios were mostly empty as everyone jammed into the tent to watch Bieber.

Proof of vaccination was required of the 1,500 guests. Few wore masks.

It was one of a week full of entertainment events leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the first in the Los Angeles area in nearly three decades, with the hometown Los Angeles Rams playing the Cincinnati Bengals.

Night one also included a DJ set from Marshmello. Drake is set to perform on night two.

The event, presented by The h.wood Group, REVOLVE, PLACES.CO and Uncommon Entertainment, was themed on a high school homecoming.

The mostly young guests posed at photo stations with bejeweled football helmets, took pictures in front of a faux-high-school hallway of pink lockers and trophy cases.

Staffers were dressed in football uniforms, making the rounds with fancified versions of stadium food, including plant-based chicken bites, garlic fries and tiny pizzas.

Other pre-Super Bowl entertainment events on Friday night included Shaq's Fun House, a public event thrown by Shaquille O'Neal at the Shrine Auditorium that featured a performance from Lil Wayne, and the second night of the three-night Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, which featured Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Mickey Guyton, who will sing the national anthem at Sunday's big game.

___

