Bidens visit patients at Children's National Hospital

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, swung by Children's National Hospital on the Friday before Christmas to visit with patients and read a story.

Sitting in front of a Christmas tree, the president helped hold the book while the first lady read from “The Snowy Day,” an award-winning story about a boy named Peter and his adventures in the snow.

Jill Biden noted that there was a little snow today in Washington as the temperatures plunged.

“How many of you have made snow angels?" she said. "I loved to do that.”

This year is the 60th anniversary of the book, written by Ezra Jack Keats.

When finished, Jill Biden said, “Thanks for coming and listening to me read and have the president hold the book."

Her husband added, “That’s my job."

Before reading the book, the president and first lady met in private with pediatric patients and their families. The White House said they also thanked doctors, nurses and staff, including at the hospital's cardiac intensive care unit.

Jill Biden's visit continued an 80-year annual tradition dating to Bess Truman of first ladies bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden decided to join his wife last year, the first visit by a sitting president.

Before leaving, the president told parents to “be strong.”

“It’s gonna be OK,” he said.

