X

Bidens to host UCONN, LSU basketball teams at WH this month

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
12 minutes ago
President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to welcome the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball champions to the White House on Friday, May 26

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to welcome the men's and women's NCAA basketball champions to the White House on Friday, May 26.

The University of Connecticut Huskies men's team beat San Diego State 76-59 in April to secure its fifth national title. The Louisiana State University Tigers women's team won its first championship by beating the University of Iowa 102-85.

The invite to LSU became a source of controversy this year after the first lady said in a speech that the defeated Iowa women's team should also come to the White House “because they played such a good game.” In recent decades, the White House has usually hosted only champions.

LSU star Angel Reese tweeted a link to a story about Jill Biden’s remarks. “ A JOKE,” she wrote, along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis. On a podcast shortly after, Reese said her team should instead celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Reese later told ESPN during an interview that she would go to the White House because she wants to do “what's best for the team.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead5h ago

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal
43m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

MARTA’s relations with Atlanta council show signs of strain
18m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 2020
6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 2020
6h ago

Credit: AP

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
3h ago
The Latest
Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
8m ago
Ex-Neo-Nazi guilty in 2017 slayings of Florida roommates
11m ago
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
12m ago
Featured

Atlanta area high school graduation dates
3h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top