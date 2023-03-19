X

Bidens to host 'Ted Lasso' cast to promote mental health

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

By ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
6 hours ago
Soccer coach Ted Lasso is coming to the White House — in the form of Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the cast of the TV series "Ted Lasso" at the White House on Monday to promote mental health and well-being.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character — an American coaching a soccer team in London — and other members of the cast will meet with the Bidens “to discuss the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall wellbeing," the White House said. The third season of the Emmy-winning, feel-good Apple TV+ series began streaming last week.

A White House official said the Bidens had seen some of the show and are familiar with its “message of positivity, hope, kindness, and empathy.” Cast members expected to be in attendence include: Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance.

Biden has previously called on lawmakers in both parties to expand resources to fight the "mental health crisis" in the nation as part of his " unity agenda." His administration has surged funding to bolster the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and expand school-based mental health professionals.

