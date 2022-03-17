Biden's St. Patrick's Day scrambled by Irish PM's COVID case

Martin said he wanted salute Biden's leadership in marshaling democracies against what he called an “unjustifiable and immoral war," “It's firm, it's determined, it's measured, it's strong,” Martin said.

Biden also reaffirmed U.S. support for the Good Friday accords, which were signed in 1998 and helped end sectarian violence that had raged for three decades over the issue of Northern Ireland unifying with Ireland or remaining part of the United Kingdom.

The virtual meeting kicked off the first in a day-long set of festivities that have been reimagined after the Irish leader's diagnosis.

Martin will sit out the annual “Friends of Ireland Luncheon” at the Capitol, hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that Biden will attend. Biden will go ahead with a White House reception planned for Thursday evening, but Martin will not participate.

Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but the White House said the president was not considered a close-contact of Martin — also referred to as Ireland’s taoiseach. Biden said he was glad to briefly see Martin “for seven and a half minutes” at the event.

This year marks the Irish-American Biden's second St. Patrick's Day in office, but his first with substantial in-person events after last year's celebrations were suspended by the pandemic.

Caption The national flag of Ireland flies from Blair House, the official government guest house, across the street from the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had positive for COVID-19 while attending an event Wednesday evening with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., according to a senior administration official. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Washington. Martin tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky

