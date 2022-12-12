BreakingNews
Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
ajc logo
X

Bidens spread holiday cheer at Toys for Tots event

National & World News
44 minutes ago
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden helped pack presents for children and encouraged holiday cheer as the White House marked the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots at an event hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden helped pack presents for children and encouraged holiday cheer as the White House marked the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots at an event hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

The event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in northern Virginia is part of Jill Biden's Joining Forces initiative, which offers support and resources to families of military members and veterans, as well as their caregivers and survivors. Helping the first couple sort through presents were spouses of Pentagon leaders and local children of servicemembers.

“Military kids like you give our country so much,” Jill Biden said, after a young child read a passage from the Dr. Seuss classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

She added: “You support your parents through moves and deployments and you sometimes help take care of the family members who came home with maybe illnesses or injuries. And you help out neighbors when they need it, just like you’re going to do today.”

Through the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, Marines and volunteers have sent out 627 million toys to more than 281 million children since 1947, according to the White House. Joe Biden noted that last year, the initiative collected 22 million toys for 8 million children, "giving Santa a run for his money."

“But unlike Santa, you don't wear big red suits, you don't travel the world in just one night. Instead, you wear dress blues and army greens,” the president continued. “You stand watch around the world every single night.”

He then had a message for servicemembers and their families: “You aren't just the heart and soul of our nation, you're the very spine of our nation. And we owe you.”

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing 2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
1h ago

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp, GOP planning to delay work for UGA football — again
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 shot in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 shot in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
2h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition
34m ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
6m ago
CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids
7m ago
CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids
7m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
18h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top