Bidens spread holiday cheer at Toys for Tots event

The event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in northern Virginia is part of Jill Biden's Joining Forces initiative, which offers support and resources to families of military members and veterans, as well as their caregivers and survivors. Helping the first couple sort through presents were spouses of Pentagon leaders and local children of servicemembers.

“Military kids like you give our country so much,” Jill Biden said, after a young child read a passage from the Dr. Seuss classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”