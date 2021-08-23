Biden's special envoy urges North Korea to return to talks

Talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled since the collapse of a summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019, when the Americans rejected the North’s demand for a major easing of economic sanctions in exchange for a partial reduction of its nuclear capabilities.

Kim has since pledged to bolster his country’s nuclear deterrent while urging his people to stay resilient in a struggle for economic self-dependence in the face of U.S. pressure. His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s overtures for talks, demanding that Washington abandon its “hostile” policies first.

The atmosphere for dialogue deteriorated further this month when Kim's powerful sister released a statement saying the joint drills were the “most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy” toward North Korea and that the North will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities.

The United States and South Korea are conducting a nine-day joint military exercise that began last Monday which Seoul’s Defense Ministry says is mostly computer-simulated and doesn’t involve live field training. There have been no known missile tests by North Korea since the start of the drills, although South Korean military officials have said the North is currently staging its own summertime exercises.

North Korea has long bristled at U.S.-South Korea military drills and often responds to them with its own weapons demonstrations. The allies in the past few years have canceled or downsized some of their joint training exercises to provide space for diplomacy or because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some analysts say North Korea’s recent threat may signal a resumption of its weapons testing. North Korea ended a yearlong pause in ballistic tests in March by firing two short-range missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of testing new U.S. administrations with weapons demonstrations aimed at measuring Washington’s response and wresting concessions.

There haven’t been any known test launches since then as Kim has focused national efforts on fending off the coronavirus and salvaging a broken economy damaged further by pandemic border closures and food shortages.

Caption U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim talks to reporters after meeting with South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk at Plaza Hotel in Seoul Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Kim is in Seoul for discussions over stalled nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Chung Sung-Jun Credit: Chung Sung-Jun

