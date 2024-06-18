Biden's reelection campaign raises $40 million in five days including $8 million with Bill Clinton

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is again joining forces with former President Bill Clinton to rake in campaign cash, with a joint fundraiser with the two men Tuesday set to raise $8 million — part of a roughly $40 million total that Biden's reelection campaign has pulled in the last five days.

The vast majority of the $40 million sum, confirmed by a Biden campaign official, comes from Saturday's glitzy, star-studded fundraiser with Biden and former President Barack Obama in Los Angeles that raised more than $30 million. Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden has been on her own personal fundraising swing that has brought in $1.5 million.

Biden and Clinton, who appeared together with Obama at a March fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, are headlining Tuesday's event, which is being held at the home of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton adviser. Jill Biden and former first lady Hillary Clinton will also be at the fundraiser in McLean, Va., a tony suburb of Washington, D.C.