Biden's reelection campaign raises $40 million in five days including $8 million with Bill Clinton

By SEUNG MIN KIM – Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is again joining forces with former President Bill Clinton to rake in campaign cash, with a joint fundraiser with the two men Tuesday set to raise $8 million — part of a roughly $40 million total that Biden's reelection campaign has pulled in the last five days.

The vast majority of the $40 million sum, confirmed by a Biden campaign official, comes from Saturday's glitzy, star-studded fundraiser with Biden and former President Barack Obama in Los Angeles that raised more than $30 million. Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden has been on her own personal fundraising swing that has brought in $1.5 million.

Biden and Clinton, who appeared together with Obama at a March fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, are headlining Tuesday's event, which is being held at the home of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton adviser. Jill Biden and former first lady Hillary Clinton will also be at the fundraiser in McLean, Va., a tony suburb of Washington, D.C.

Last weekend's Los Angeles event — which also featured actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts in addition to Biden and Obama — was the largest single fundraiser in Democratic Party history.

Biden has ramped up his fundraising sprint as his presumptive Republican challenger, Donald Trump, shows signs that he is gaining ground in the money game. For instance, Trump raised $50.5 million at an April gathering of major donors at the Florida home of billionaire investor John Paulson.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee say they've raised $141 million in May, padded by tens of millions of dollars in contributions that flowed in after Trump’s guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial. The Biden campaign has yet to release its May fundraising figures.

