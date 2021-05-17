Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show

The Bidens donated $30,704 to 10 charities last year. The largest gift was $10,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a nonprofit focused on child abuse that is named after the president’s deceased son.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, also released their 2020 tax filings. They paid a rate of 36.7% on income of $1,695,225 and contributed $27,006 to charity.

“I would expect that we will continue to release the president's tax returns, as should be expected by every president of the United States." - White House press secretary Jen Psaki

Biden campaigned on the transparency of his personal finances, releasing 22 years worth of tax filings ahead of the 2020 election. It was a direct challenge to Trump, who claimed for several years that an audit prevented him from releasing his taxes — even though the IRS had mandated for more than four decades that the tax returns of a sitting president and vice president be audited.

The New York Times later obtained the tax records of the reputed billionaire and reported that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes during his first year in the White House. IRS figures indicate the average tax filer paid roughly $12,200 in 2017, about 16 times more than what the former president paid.

“You have not released a single solitary year of your tax returns,” Biden told Trump at one of their presidential debates. “What are you hiding?”

Trump claimed — without evidence — that he had prepaid his taxes and that he thought the $750 was a filing fee.

The IRS does not charge filing fees.