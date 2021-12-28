Hamburger icon
Biden's new German shepherd draws attention from pup-arazzi

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

National & World News
Updated 10 minutes ago
President Joe Biden’s new puppy, Commander, has gotten his moment under the flashing lights of the Washington press corps — and some time frolicking on the beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s new puppy, Commander, got his moment under the flashing lights of the Washington press corps — and some time frolicking on the beach — on Tuesday.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden took the German shepherd on a walk near their second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Commander was born Sept. 1 and arrived at the White House last week, a gift from the president’s brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law Sara Biden. Biden introduced Commander in a tweet. Biden turned 79 in November.

Commander is the third German shepherd Biden has welcomed to the White House. Champ died in June. The other dog, Major, now lives with family friends in Delaware.

The Bidens are spending the holidays between their homes in Delaware.

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House press corps as he and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House press corps as he and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden prepares to throw a ball as he walks with his dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden prepares to throw a ball as he walks with his dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

First lady Jill Biden tosses a tennis ball to President Joe Biden as they take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

First lady Jill Biden tosses a tennis ball to President Joe Biden as they take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

U.S. Coast Guard cutter Angela McShan patrols offshore as President Joe Biden, bottom right, walks past with first lady Jill Biden and their dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

U.S. Coast Guard cutter Angela McShan patrols offshore as President Joe Biden, bottom right, walks past with first lady Jill Biden and their dog Commander in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House press corps as he and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House press corps as he and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden takes his dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden takes his dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

