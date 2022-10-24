Biden's midterm 'closing argument': Look at the alternative

He said Republicans would roll back progress on expanding health care coverage, limiting the cost of prescription drugs and increasing taxes on corporations.

“At least they’re being honest this time,” he said. “They’re telling you exactly what they want to do if they win.”

He added, “They’re so confident they’re going to win, they’re saying this without an ounce of shame.”

He accused them of “mega-MAGA, trickle-down politics in the extreme,” the latest iteration of Biden's attempts to brand his political opponents. MAGA is short for Make America Great Again, former President Donald Trump's slogan.

As usual, Biden singled out three Republican leaders for much of his scorn — House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

Scott, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has been Biden's most popular foil because of his proposal to require that all federal laws be reauthorized every five years. Democrats describe the idea as a clear threat to popular entitlement programs.

“Let me be clear," Biden said. "I will not cut Social Security. I will not cut Medicare.”

Biden stressed that the federal deficit has declined on his watch, a rebuttal to Republicans who accuse him of being too loose with spending.

“We, the Democrats, are the ones that are fiscally responsible," he said. "Let’s get that straight now.”

After his speech, Biden shook hands with Democratic workers and took selfies with several of them. As he walked out, they chanted “let's go Joe!”

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

