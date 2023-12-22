Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children's hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children's National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.

The first lady read the children “'Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as the president waved and flashed smiles at the children and their family members. President Biden also thanked the hospital staff for their work and encouraged the children and their parents to “keep the faith.”

“Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I'll see you at the White House,” Biden told the children.