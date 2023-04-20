Biden's labor secretary nominee faces doubts in Senate

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, Jon Tester and Mark Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent, all declined to say whether they would vote for her confirmation this week. Democrats cannot afford to lose more than a couple votes in a Senate divided 51-49. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is also recovering from shingles in California, with no firm return date.

Manchin repeatedly declined to comment on Su's nomination this week; Tester said he would meet with her after the meeting to “make sure she's still right"; Kelly said he did not have concerns about her record but added he does not preview his votes; Sinema said through a spokeswoman that she does not preview votes.

Su was confirmed by the Senate to her current role in 2021 by a 50–47 vote.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she voted against Su’s confirmation in 2021 because of “how she had handled the unemployment compensation issues in the state of California."

Top Democrats, meanwhile, have signaled their support for Su with meetings at the Capitol this week.

At a meeting with Su on Monday, Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, pointed to her work on job growth and said, “She’s done a good job and I think she’s got a two-year track record that is strong.”

Late last year, Su was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies and helped avoid an economically debilitating strike. She has also led efforts to crack down on wage theft.

