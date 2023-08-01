Bidens head to summer blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' during beach vacation

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took a break from their beach vacation to see summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By AAMER MADHANI – Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
X

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took a break from their Delaware beach vacation to see the summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer."

The Bidens, after a quick dinner at Matt’s Fish Camp in nearby Lewes on Tuesday, went to an early evening showing of the three-hour movie about the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The Bidens chose “Oppenheimer” over the even bigger blockbuster “Barbie,” which was showing at the same time at the Movies at Midway theater.

The total box office in U.S. and Canadian theaters on the opening weekend was more than $300 million, the fourth highest ever. Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” grossed $162 million domestically, the best opening of the year. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” took in $82.4 million.

Director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” tells the story of the man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb.

In a brief exchange with reporters after the movie, Biden called the film “compelling.”

Editors' Picks

Trump indicted: How Georgia case compares to DOJ and New York probes7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Democratic former state lawmakers subpoenaed in Fulton's Trump probe
9h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
10h ago

Credit: AP

Trump has now been indicted in a third case. Here's where all the investigations stand
8h ago

Credit: AP

Trump has now been indicted in a third case. Here's where all the investigations stand
8h ago

Credit: AP

FULL COVERAGE: Donald Trump Washington indictment
8h ago
The Latest
Russian drone strikes on Odesa region cause fires at port
4m ago
Taiwan detains army officer suspected of leaking military secrets to China
12m ago
29 inches of rain from Saturday to Wednesday was Beijing's heaviest rainfall in at least...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Donald Trump indictment - Full coverage
What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top