Biden's envoy for Iran placed on leave while facing a review of his security clearance

By MATTHEW LEE – Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago
The Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran has stepped aside from his duties pending a review of his security clearance by U.S. authorities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran has stepped aside from his duties pending a review of his security clearance by U.S. authorities.

Rob Malley has led administration efforts to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal and resolve issues related to detained Americans in Iran, but has not been active in his job for weeks.

There was no immediate indication of why Malley's clearance was being reviewed, but a State Department official said the agency’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security was leading the inquiry. That official spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity due to privacy reasons.

Malley did not immediately respond to a query about the situation from The Associated Press but said in a short statement to numerous news outlets that he had “been informed that my security clearance is under review.”

“I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave,” he said in that statement.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said earlier Thursday that Malley officially remains in his post but is on leave and that his deputy, Abram Paley, is currently leading the Iran portfolio as the acting special envoy.

Malley’s whereabouts have raised questions since he skipped a classified congressional briefing on Iran on May 16. At the time, State Department officials told lawmakers that Malley was on “extended personal leave” and suggested that his absence might be related to a family health issue.

