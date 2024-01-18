Biden's campaign pushes abortion rights in the 2024 battle with Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's reelection team is preparing a nationwide series of events and an advertising campaign focused on the battle over abortion rights, highlighting what Democrats believe will be a potent political weapon against likely Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris has led the charge on the issue for the White House and will hold the first event in Wisconsin on Monday, which would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the lawsuit that led to the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

Then Biden, Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Virginia on Tuesday for another campaign stop focused on abortion. It will be their first joint appearance for the 2024 reelection campaign.