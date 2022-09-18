BreakingNews
Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press
Updated 11 hours ago
U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen’s state funeral

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen's state funeral — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.

People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.

In Windsor, where the queen will be laid to rest on Monday evening after her funeral at Westminster Abbey, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some have set up small camps and chairs outside Windsor Castle, with plans to spend the night there to reserve the best spots to view the queen's coffin when it arrives.

“Well, it’s just one night and day of our lives. Elizabeth gave us – you know – 70 years. So the rest of it is not a lot to ask, is it?” said Fred Sweeney, 52, who kitted out his spot with two Union flags on large flag poles.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among thousands of mourners — from locals and tourists to royals and world leaders — to pay their respects. The president made the sign of the cross and put his hand to his heart as he stood quietly near the casket in the ornate 900-year-old hall with his wife and U.S. Ambassador Jane Hartley.

Biden then signed the official condolence book and attended a reception Sunday at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III. He is one of 500 world leaders and royals invited to the queen's state funeral Monday, along with hundreds of dignitaries, politicians, military veterans and British charity workers.

Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart went out to the royal family.

“Queen Elizabeth lived her life for the people,” Jill Biden wrote in a book for spouses and ambassadors. “She served with wisdom and grace. We will never forget her warmth, kindness and the conversations we shared.”

One no-show will be Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose invitation drew criticism from human rights groups because of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Saudi Arabia is expected to be represented by another royal, Prince Turki bin Mohammed.

As the dignitaries poured in, hundreds hoping to view the queen's coffin prepared to spend the night outside in the longest queue many have ever seen. Authorities closed the miles-long queue late Sunday so that everyone in the line can file past the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queen's funeral.

Family by family, thousands of people kept joining the line around the clock, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours in a queue that stretched for over 5 miles (8 kilometers.)

Lauren Wilson, 36, was in the much-shorter queue for people with mobility issues. She said she wanted to experience in person the coffin lying in state.

“The world is in such a weird place and then this happened. It feels more momentous,” she said.

She worried that the pageantry surrounding Elizabeth's death deprives the queen's relatives of the ability to come to terms with their loss.

“The family are not allowed to grieve. I find it quite heartbreaking,” she said.

The queen's eight grandchildren, led by heir to the throne Prince William, circled the coffin and stood with their heads bowed during a silent vigil on Saturday evening.

Among the foreign leaders in London was New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who told the BBC she was humbled to represent her nation at the funeral and to witness the national outpouring of grief and respect for the late queen.

“The thing that I will take away from this period is just the beauty of the public’s response, the kindness that you see from members of the public, the patience, the camaraderie. That has been, for me, the most moving tribute of all, has been the public response of the British people,” she said.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 at 96 after 70 years on the throne. Her funeral will be broadcast live to over 200 countries and territories worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country.

Police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London’s history.

Camilla, the queen consort, paid tribute to her mother-in-law in a video message, saying the monarch "carved her own role" as a "solitary woman" on a world stage dominated by men.

"I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable," said Camilla, who is married to Charles.

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, was also among mourners paying respects to the queen's coffin. British royal officials said Zelenska met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon. They did not release further details. The British government has been among the strongest supporters of Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in February.

On Saturday night, it was the grandchildren's time to mourn. William and Prince Harry, Charles’ sons, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Prince Edward's two children — Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

William stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. The crowd kept slowly, silently filing past.

“You could see that they were thinking hard about their grandmother, the queen,” said Ian Mockett, a civil engineer from Oxford in southern England. “It was good to see them all together as a set of grandchildren, given the things that have happened over the last few years.”

The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be moved on a gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors to nearby Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on the state gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.

Sumita Tanda put down bright red roses as a huge floral tribute bloomed near Windsor Castle.

“I feel so privileged to be a local resident of Windsor,” she said. “I just wanted to pay my respects.”

Associated Press journalists Danica Kirka and David Keyton contributed.

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

People hold a minute of silence for the late Queen Elisabeth II at Westminster Bridge in front of Big Ben in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A member of The King's Body Guards of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms performs guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, pool)

The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP)

President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

British servicemen observe a "National moment of reflection" in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the day before her funeral, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

British servicemen observe a "National moment of reflection" in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the day before her funeral, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People observe a "National moment of reflection" in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the day before her funeral, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People observe a "National moment of reflection" in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the day before her funeral, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A service of reflection is held to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II at The Kelpies in Falkirk, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Lesley Martin/PA via AP)

A service of reflection is held to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II at The Kelpies in Falkirk, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Lesley Martin/PA via AP)

Ruby and Sonny Wallace take part in a service of reflection to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II at The Kelpies in Falkirk, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Lesley Martin/PA via AP)

Ruby and Sonny Wallace take part in a service of reflection to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II at The Kelpies in Falkirk, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Lesley Martin/PA via AP)

A piper plays at a service of reflection to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II at The Kelpies in Falkirk, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Lesley Martin/PA via AP)

A piper plays at a service of reflection to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II at The Kelpies in Falkirk, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Lesley Martin/PA via AP)

People observe a one minute silence at a service of reflection to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II at The Kelpies in Falkirk, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Lesley Martin/PA via AP)

People observe a one minute silence at a service of reflection to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II at The Kelpies in Falkirk, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Lesley Martin/PA via AP)

Members of the public wave to Britain's King Charles III, as they as they secure their positions on the Mall in London, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Members of the public wave to Britain's King Charles III, as they as they secure their positions on the Mall in London, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Members of the public wave to Britain's King Charles III, as they as they secure their positions on the Mall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Members of the public wave to Britain's King Charles III, as they as they secure their positions on the Mall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Members of the public secure their positions on The Mall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Members of the public secure their positions on The Mall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Members of the public secure their positions on The Mall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Members of the public secure their positions on The Mall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri, second left, and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, left, pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri, second left, and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, left, pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

Royal guards stand by the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, as members of the public pay their respects, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

Royal guards stand by the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, as members of the public pay their respects, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

A view of Queen Elizabeth's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, and flowers on top, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

A view of Queen Elizabeth's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, and flowers on top, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, left, and his wife Princess Sophie pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, left, and his wife Princess Sophie pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

A Royal guard stands during Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, following her death, at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

A Royal guard stands during Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, following her death, at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

Letsie III, King of Lesotho, pays his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Letsie III, King of Lesotho, pays his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

A man pays his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

A man pays his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and first lady Linda Ramkalawan pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and first lady Linda Ramkalawan pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

This photo issued by Buckingham Palace on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, in May 2022. (Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP)

This photo issued by Buckingham Palace on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, in May 2022. (Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP)

A woman applauds a "National moment of reflection" in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the day before her funeral, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A woman applauds a "National moment of reflection" in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the day before her funeral, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A policeman crosses the Mall on the eve of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A policeman crosses the Mall on the eve of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

