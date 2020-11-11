Biden's agenda at stake, battle for Senate pushes to January

The “entire Democratic infrastructure” is going to focus on winning Georgia, said one aide, granted anonymity to discuss the situation.

With Biden’s victory, Republicans would need 51 seats for majority control, since the vice president of the party in the White House — soon to be Kamala Harris — becomes a tie-breaker in the Senate.

As the tally now stands, Republicans will have a 50-48 hold on the Senate heading into the new Congress.

The Senate can make or break the White House's agenda. With a Democratic Senate, Biden would have allies to easily confirm his nominees, including for cabinet positions, and shape passage of legislation. If Republicans keep control, Senate Majority Mitch McConnell can block Biden's agenda.

It's unclear how heavily President Donald Trump will fight to keep the Senate in Republican hands after his own election defeat.

As Trump refuses to accept the outcome of the presidential election, waging a legal battle with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, his GOP allies in the Senate are following his lead. Senate Republicans need Trump — and his voters — on board for the Georgia race. Privately, though, many Republicans doubt Trump has a path to overturning Biden's victory.

The political world swiftly focused on Georgia, where the campaigns have already begun.

GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Rafael Warnock, a Black pastor from the church where Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. preached. And Republican Sen. David Perdue, a top Trump ally, will face Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

Warnock, in an interview with MSNBC, brushed back early attack ads and vowed to go to Washington “to stand up for ordinary people.”

Strategists estimate an eye-popping $500 million could pour into the state in coming weeks. Georgia is a politically divided state, with Democrats making gains on Republicans, fueled by a surge of new voters. But no Democrat has been elected senator in some 20 years.

On Wednesday, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined Loeffler and Perdue’s wife, Bonnie, for crowded, indoor rally, despite the surging COVID-19 crisis, as Republican senators join the push to salvage their majority.

Democrats immediately blasted Perdue for skipping the event.

Loeffler and Perdue stunned many this week when they jointly called their own state election system an "embarrassment" as Biden was leading over Trump. Georgia's Secretary of State on Wednesday announced an audit of presidential election results that he said would be done with a full hand tally of ballots because the margin is so tight.

Both parties suffered defeats in the election for Senate that defied expectations. Their majority shrunk, Republicans were defeated in Arizona and Colorado as Democrats added to their ranks. But Democrats lost one of their own in Alabama and failed to win as they took on other Republicans they targeted across a wide map.

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, won re-election in Alaska, defeating independent Al Gross. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Al Drago Credit: Al Drago