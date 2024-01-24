Biden wins New Hampshire primary through a write-in effort after declining to campaign there

Biden championed changing Democratic Party rules to put South Carolina first on Feb. 3, arguing that Black Democrats, the party’s most reliable base of support, and other voters of color needed to play a larger, earlier role in the primary. But Biden also won South Carolina’s primary in 2020, reviving his campaign after a blowout loss in New Hampshire, whose electorate is whiter and older than the rest of the nation.

New Hampshire Democrats rebelled against the new plan and pushed ahead with a primary on Tuesday, alongside the state’s Republicans. The Democratic National Committee has said that the contest won’t award delegates that ultimately select the nominee as a result of the rules violation.

Biden shunned the primary as a result, but his allies organized hundreds of volunteers — and got help from a super PAC — to spread the word that New Hampshire Democrats could still write in his name.

The contest was overshadowed by the Republican primary, where President Donald Trump followed up his win last week in Iowa with another victory to prove that he has seized control of his party's nomination over his last remaining challenger, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

New Hampshire allows unaffiliated voters to participate in either party’s primary.

