Biden will meet with United Auto Workers president in Illinois on Thursday

President Joe Biden will meet in Belvidere, Illinois, with the head of the United Auto Workers union

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday will meet in Belvidere, Illinois, with the head of the United Auto Workers union, where the two leaders are expected to highlight plans to reopen an auto factory that Stellantis wanted to close.

A White House official confirmed the meeting on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s trip to the region.

The event will be an opportunity for Biden and UAW president Shawn Fain to publicly showcase tentative contract agreements that ended a nearly 45-day union strike that targeted General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, maker of Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles.

The contracts, if approved by 146,000 union members in the coming weeks, would dramatically raise pay for auto workers. In the deal with Stellantis, the union was able to save the idled factory in Belvidere, a small city of 25,000 on the northern edge of the state.

Biden made it a mission to cultivate a personal relationship with Fain, inviting him to a private Oval Office meeting on July 19 and calling him last week to wish him a happy 55th birthday. The UAW has yet to endorse Biden as members have yet to fully approve the contracts, making the union one of the major holdouts as other labor organizations have backed the Democratic president.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will also attend the meeting on Thursday.

Bloomberg News first reported that Biden planned to meet with Fain.

Under the deal with the UAW, Stellantis agreed to build a new gas-powered midsize pickup truck in Belvidere, plus open a new electric vehicle battery plant in the city. About 1,200 workers will be brought back to the idled plant and another 1,300 will be added at the battery factory.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lisa Wilson

‘Dad was a superhero’: Family grieves Marvel stuntman, 3 children killed in crash3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

McCormick, not Greene, takes lead on House censure of Tlaib
40m ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Houston County District Attorney's office

Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING
Lender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING
Lender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings
3h ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta housing market gets chilly, especially for first-timers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-CIA officer accused of sexually abusing dozens of women pleads guilty to federal...
8m ago
Hot starts by Vegas and Boston and a historically bad start for San Jose are among early...
15m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israel says troops push deeper into Gaza City as Palestinians flee to the south
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
21h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top