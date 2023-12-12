Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas on Wednesday at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will hold his first in-person meeting with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas during its brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, two White House officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many families would be attending the White House meeting in person, or via videoconference. Biden has previously met with some family members virtually and spoken to others on the phone, officials said. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's schedule.

“We’re not going to stop until every hostage is returned home," Biden told donors in Washington on Tuesday, saying the U.S. commitment to Israel is “unshakable.”