Biden will meet in person on Wednesday with the families of 8 Americans taken hostage by Hamas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will hold his first in-person meeting with the families of eight Americans still unaccounted for and presumed to be taken captive by Hamas during its brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the White House said.

Family members of all eight would participate in the Biden meeting either in person or virtually, a senior administration official said. The Democratic president has previously met with some family members virtually and spoken to others on the phone. Biden was set to provide an update on American efforts to secure the release of those held by Hamas.

“He'll guarantee them that we are not going to lose sight of their loved ones, we're not going to stop trying to get them home,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on CNN as he previewed Biden's message to the families. Kirby stressed that hourly, U.S. officials are “trying to get more information about them and to get a deal in place where we can get them back home.”