Biden will go to Michigan to meet with United Auto Workers members

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Michigan on Thursday as he rallies support from union members in a key battleground state where he's faced sharp criticism from Arab and Muslim leaders over his handling of the war in Gaza.

The upcoming travel was disclosed by a Biden campaign official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a trip that had not been formally announced.

The Democratic president plans to meet with members of the United Auto Workers, which endorsed Biden last week during an event in Washington. Biden previously joined union members on their picket line in Michigan when they were striking for better pay from the country's largest automakers.