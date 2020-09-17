Biden will appear at drive-in town hall near hometown

As Trump prepared for an evening rally in Wisconsin, Biden seized on the president openly contradicting the nation's top health officials to claim a vaccine would be ready as early as next month, just before the Nov. 3 election.

“Mark my words — if I’m president, I’ll always level with the American people, and I’ll always tell the truth,” Biden said in a statement.

A former Republican official in the Trump White House — Olivia Troye, onetime homeland security aide to Vice President Mike Pence — endorsed Biden on Thursday, citing Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Biden joined Senate Democrats for a conference call lunch and told allies that he is taking nothing for granted in the race for the White House and the down-ballot effort to wrest the Senate's majority control from Republicans.

The 30-minute event was a homecoming of sorts for the former Delaware senator. On the private call, Biden fielded questions, particularly from senators facing reelection, about his strategy win back the chamber and defeat Trump.

“He just said, ‘You know what we’re up against. You know why this is so important,’” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he encouraged Biden to remind workers how much he has been on their side during his many years in government.

“I’ve said Joe, people need to know that you recognize the dignity of the work, the people have built this country,” Manchin told reporters. “They need to know that you fought for their pensions, you fought for their health care... and you’re not gonna leave them behind.”

Biden’s campaign team has come under scrutiny in recent days over its outreach efforts, particularly for what some see as short shrift with Latino voters. At the same time, Democrats have mixed views over the party’s get-out-the-vote effort that largely bypasses traditional door-knocking to avoid health risks during the pandemic, instead relying on virtual outreach.

___

Weissert reported from Wilmington, Delaware. Associated Press writer Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.