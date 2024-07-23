Breaking: Secret Service director steps down after assassination attempt against ex-President Trump at rally
Nation & World News

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid
FILE - Vice President Joe Biden walks off of the stage after speaking on the Obama Administration's nuclear security agenda, Feb. 18, 2010, at Ft. McNair in Washington. Historians and political advisers say history will be kinder to President Joe Biden than voters have been. Biden dropped out of the presidential race Sunday, July 21, 2024, clearing the way for a new Democratic nominee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden walks off of the stage after speaking on the Obama Administration's nuclear security agenda, Feb. 18, 2010, at Ft. McNair in Washington. Historians and political advisers say history will be kinder to President Joe Biden than voters have been. Biden dropped out of the presidential race Sunday, July 21, 2024, clearing the way for a new Democratic nominee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By AAMER MADHANI – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET.

The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday after isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after being diagnosed last week with COVID-19.

Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17, but he called into a campaign meeting on Monday to address staff and express his support for Vice President Kamala Harris' bid to replace him a day after announcing he would leave the race.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

DOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Secret Service director steps down after assassination attempt against ex-President Trump...
44m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Georgia school superintendent nixes AP African American Studies course

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UATL
‘Rocking with Kamala Harris’: Thousands of Black men rally, raise money on Zoom call

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UATL
‘Rocking with Kamala Harris’: Thousands of Black men rally, raise money on Zoom call

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Atlanta launches labor education program
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Netanyahu signals cease-fire deal could be shaping up as deaths...
8m ago
Iraq bans a Kurdish separatist group and strengthens its cooperation with Turkey
9m ago
Safeguarding the heartbeat: Native Americans in Upper Midwest protect their drumming...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC
Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars