Biden visits businesses to highlight changes to loan program

Biden met with the co-owners of the hardware store, as well as the owner Little Wild Things Farm, an urban vertical farm located on the same property. Both businesses received a loan in the past two weeks.

The Paycheck Protection Program was established by the CARES Act last year as businesses faced an immediate cash crunch because of the pandemic. It faced criticism, however, for tilting too heavily to large businesses and national chains.

Trump administration officials argued the program primarily benefitted smaller businesses because a vast majority of the loans in the first months of the program were for less than $150,000. But more than half the money allotted for the loans in fact went to big businesses.

The SBA h as disbursed about $680 billion of the $796 billion of funding appropriated by Congress for the program.