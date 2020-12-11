Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties

“The success or failure of the administration out of the box is going to be, Do they focus on jobs?,” Riddle said. “If we come out of the box on jobs, jobs, jobs, I feel great. If we are about a bunch of other, say, progressive ideals, we could be right back where we were.”

Rice, who was once thought to be a finalist to become Biden's running mate before Biden settled on Kamala Harris, is set to have wide ranging sway over the incoming administration’s approach to immigration, health care and racial inequality. She worked closely with Biden when he was Obama's vice president and won't require Senate confirmation — which could have faced stiff Republican opposition.

McDonough has been tasked with running a large agency that has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years. Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, is expected to direct agriculture policy with an eye toward major farming states, similar to what he did for Obama.

Fudge is Biden's pick to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development despite some prominent African American Democrats in Congress urging him to make her agriculture secretary — and therefore rethink how the federal government combats hunger issues nationwide.

Those in line to head agencies require Senate approval, as does Tai.

Rice and Fudge are African American and Tai is Asian American, reflecting Biden's promise to choose a diverse Cabinet that reflects the makeup of the country.

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2013, file photo, White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough listens as President Barack Obama speaks at FBI Headquarters in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden is nominating former President Barack Obama's White House chief of staff Denis McDonough as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The sprawling agency has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years. Biden is continuing to stockpile his administration with prominent alumni of the Obama administration. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) Credit: Charles Dharapak Credit: Charles Dharapak