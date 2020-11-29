X

Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor

President-elect Joe Biden's motorcade, moves through the streets of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, en route to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Credit: Carolyn Kaster

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said Sunday

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and was visiting an orthopedist for an examination Sunday afternoon, his office said.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

