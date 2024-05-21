Nation & World News

Biden, Trump win Kentucky, Oregon primaries as presidential nominating season nears its end

The presidential primaries that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have already clinched are moving closer to their end
By JONATHAN J. COOPER – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, piled up more delegates Tuesday as both presumptive nominees won primaries in Kentucky and Oregon.

The symbolic decisions provide a few more delegates to the national conventions and a gut check on where the Democratic and Republican bases stand toward their standard-bearers as the presidential nominating season nears its end.

Even after they secured the nominations and their rivals dropped out, Biden and Trump have continued facing dissent from within their own parties. Biden has faced protest votes over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war while Trump is still seeing thousands of people voting for long-vanquished rival Nikki Haley.

That trend continued Tuesday in Kentucky with about 18% of the Democratic vote going to “uncommitted” with roughly 80% of the vote counted. In the GOP race, Haley was winning about 6%.

After Tuesday, eight presidential nominating contests will remain: Democrats in Idaho, the District of Columbia, Guam and the Virgin Islands, and both parties in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Voters in Kentucky, Oregon, Georgia and Idaho also held state primaries Tuesday to choose nominees for the U.S. House and other contests.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the prosecution of Trump in a 2020 election interference case, defeated challenger Christian Wise Smith in the Democratic primary. The judge in the case, Scott McAfee, also won his election.

In Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, the progressive district attorney who took office during the social justice movement of 2020 is being challenged by a candidate vowing to be tough on crime.

Cooper reported from Phoenix.

Ramona McCune, 4 1/2 years-old, puts vote-by-mail ballots into a dropbox during primary voting on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Portland, Ore.

A person drops off a vote-by-mail ballot at a dropbox in Pioneer Square during primary voting on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Portland, Ore.

Voters depart an election center during primary voting, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga.

FILE - The exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol is pictured in Frankfort, Ky., April 7, 2021.

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta.

FILE - Attorney Christian Wise Smith files paperwork to qualify as a candidate for Fulton County District Attorney, March 8, 2024, in Atlanta.

FILE - The Idaho state flag hangs in the State Capitol in Boise, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2023.

FILE - A sign is displayed at the Clackamas County Democratic party building, which is in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, May 17, 2024, in Oregon City, Ore.

