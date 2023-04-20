Biden touts US climate efforts as oil overshadows summit

“That's what today is all about,” Biden said in his opening remarks, ahead of what were to be private consultations among leaders. “Coming together and candidly discussing how we can bridge the gap between our pledge ... and our policies.”

But Biden's climate forum was markedly more subdued than those of his first two years in office, with leaders of just seven nations — President Lula da Silva of Brazil and the heads of Argentina, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Germany and Mexico — shown on screen and listening to his remarks.

Past years' summits have been held with greater White House fanfare.

President Barack Obama initiated the Major Economies Forum as a way to get the world's biggest economies and polluters talking among themselves about emissions cuts.

This year's event, however, is accompanied by oil and gas supply worries stemming from Russia's market-disrupting invasion of Ukraine and reluctance by Saudi Arabia and other oil producers to increase their short-term pumping in response.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects the U.S. will pump a record 12.4 million barrels of crude oil a day this year and top that with 12.8 million barrels a day next year. While praising other U.S. climate efforts, climate experts especially fault Biden's approval of the big new Willow drilling project in previously off-limits areas of Alaska, saying it will lock in increased production for decades to come.

