Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war

The visit, scheduled for Feb. 20-22, comes as signs point to waning support for maintaining tens of billions of dollars worth of military and economic assistance for Ukraine in the protracted war. Russia, meanwhile, is believed to be planning a renewed offensive in conjunction with the anniversary, and has stepped up its long-range strikes on Ukraine's military and civilian infrastructure in recent weeks.

It remained unclear whether Biden might attempt a visit to Ukraine as many other Western leaders and members of Congress have done.