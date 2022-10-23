Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

But his legislative wins come as stubborn inflation — consumer prices are up 8.2% from a year ago — continue to weigh heavily on Americans. A federal appeals court on Friday also issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo.

Republicans looking to wrest Democrats control of the House and Senate have sought to make the the election a referendum on Biden.

As a result, Biden has spent more time at fundraisers and touting his administration’s policy wins this election cycle as his approval ratings remain underwater, and many Democrats aren’t eager to stand by him on the campaign trail.

