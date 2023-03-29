X

Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
3 hours ago
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week’s massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week's massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Bidens plan to visit with first responders, community members and state and local officials and survey recovery efforts. The White House said the president would reaffirm the administration's commitment to support the people of Mississippi for “as long as it takes.”

Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi earlier this week, making federal funding available to hardest hit areas.

The storm hit so quickly that the sheriff’s department in Rolling Fork barely had time to set off sirens to warn the community of 2,000 residents.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Five things to know as Atlanta’s new Signia hotel tops out13h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Nothing ‘off the table’ as Glynn County police investigate teen’s abuse
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp threatens special session if ‘regional significance’ tax break fails
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp threatens special session if ‘regional significance’ tax break fails
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

What time does most crime happen in Atlanta?
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

AP source: Minor leaguers reach 5-year labor deal with MLB
11m ago
Senate votes to repeal Iraq War approval many see as mistake
17m ago
Philippine ferry fire leaves 12 dead, at least 7 missing
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sine Die 2023: Live Legislature updates from the AJC Politics team
16h ago
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
12h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top