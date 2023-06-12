BreakingNews
Biden pulls out of College Athlete Day at the White House, citing tooth pain
X

Biden undergoes root canal, will miss collegiate athletics event and NATO meeting at White House

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is undergoing a root canal after experiencing some dental pain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden underwent a root canal after experiencing some dental pain – a procedure that took him out of commission at least for a pair of public events on Monday.

Biden's personal physician, Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House that Biden reported the pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday. The president had an initial root canal that day, and he “tolerated the procedure well” with no complications, O'Connor said.

On Monday morning, Biden had “further discomfort” in his mouth, which O'Connor said was expected. An endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was completing Biden's root canal at the White House.

The White House said Biden was not placed under anesthesia for the procedure.

He was scheduled to appear at College Athlete Day on the South Lawn at the White House, which hosts NCAA champions from various men's and women's sports from the 2022-2023 season. Vice President Kamala Harris instead attended in Biden's place, the White House said.

Biden also rescheduled a planned meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to Tuesday while he recovers from the procedure. The White House hasn't said whether Biden would be well enough to host a planned reception for chiefs of mission at the White House on Monday evening.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: State GOP platform protects Confederates monuments, bans abortion5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Biden pulls out of College Athlete Day at the White House, citing tooth pain
34m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Chain of 15 crashes causes commuting nightmare on Downtown Connector
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Pitts Road bridge over Ga. 400 closes for 1 year for replacement
17m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Pitts Road bridge over Ga. 400 closes for 1 year for replacement
17m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What’s next in the battle over Atlanta’s public safety training center
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Montana youth first to trial over whether state obligated to protect residents from...
9m ago
Oscar-winning director-producer Ed Zwick writing memoir 'Hits, Flops, and Other...
9m ago
Trump traveling to Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta training center: Council members explain their votes
6h ago
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top