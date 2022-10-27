ajc logo
X

Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election

National & World News
56 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week just days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The White House in a statement said Biden take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month's election, and other state and local officials.

Biden's scheduled visit to New Mexico comes after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Albuquerque last week to campaign with Lujan Grisham.

The New Mexico governor is facing the GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti. The former TV meteorologist outpaced Donald Trump on the 2020 ballot as a Senate candidate but still finished with less than 46 percent of the vote.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Credit: Morgan Lee

Credit: Morgan Lee

Credit: Susan Montoya Bryan

Credit: Susan Montoya Bryan

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man convicted of all counts in country club murder1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after getting stuck between truck, ticket machine in Midtown deck
3h ago

Class 2A blog: Week 11 games to watch
4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

As Walker faces new abortion claim, a familiar pattern emerges among his allies
1h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

As Walker faces new abortion claim, a familiar pattern emerges among his allies
1h ago

Credit: Handout

Fresh Air Barbecue named in Southern Living’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
7m ago
5 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed
13m ago
US stock indexes are mixed as Facebook parent company slumps
18m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
7h ago
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
9h ago
Halloween, anime and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top