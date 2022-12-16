ajc logo
X

Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

National & World News
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and HANNAH FINGERHUT, Associated Press
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden is in Delaware to talk about expanded veterans benefits under legislation that he signed in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is visiting a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son as he encourages veterans to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August.

The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to toxins. Those include Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, and burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The administration has been hosting scores of events around the country to draw attention to the new benefits. More than 730,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the White House.

Beau Biden, the president’s elder son, served as a major in the Delaware National Guard. He died of brain cancer in 2015, and the president has suggested that exposure to burn pits on his base in Iraq may have been the cause.

The legislation, the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, was passed by Congress after years of advocacy by veterans.

In addition to the screenings, the law directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to assume that some respiratory illnesses and cancers are connected to burn pits. This allows veterans to receive disability benefits without needing to prove direct causation.

Before the law, about three-quarters of disability claims involving burn pit exposure were denied by the government.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Georgia inmate with ‘nothing to lose’ keeps killing5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

The Jolt: Jockeying underway for Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate battle
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance
17h ago

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
10h ago

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Audit of US Senate runoff completed after Warnock’s win in Georgia
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Stocks lose ground on Wall Street, extending weekly losses
8m ago
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
10m ago
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
12m ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
21h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top