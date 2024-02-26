Biden to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to record an interview with late-night comic Seth Meyers on Monday while he's in New York for a campaign event with donors, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Biden's chat with the host of the NBC show “Late Night With Seth Meyers” was confirmed by a person familiar with the president's plans who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Going into this year's presidential election, Biden is trying to find additional ways to reach out to voters, having largely avoided White House press conferences and on-the-record sit-downs with text reporters. Biden also avoided the traditional pre-Super Bowl presidential interview.