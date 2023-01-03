BreakingNews
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy falls short in first vote for House speaker
Biden to renominate Garcetti, others as new Senate begins

By SEUNG MIN-KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden will start the new Senate session on Tuesday by resubmitting 85 nominations that fell short last year

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden still wants former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has been shadowed by a controversy over sexual harassment, to serve as his ambassador to India.

He plans to renominate Garcetti as the new congressional session begins, according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the upcoming announcement.

Garcetti was originally nominated several months after Biden took office, but he never received a vote of the full Senate. He's faced accusations of turning a blind eye to misconduct by a top aide in his mayor's office. Garcetti has repeatedly denied being aware of the allegations.

All told, the White House on Tuesday will resubmit 85 nominations out of roughly 175 that fell short in the last congressional session.

Biden will also continue pushing Phil Washington, the chief executive of Denver International Airport, to lead the Federal Aviation Administration and Danny Werfel, a managing director at the Boston Consulting Group, to lead the Internal Revenue Service. Werfel previously held the job on an acting basis under President Barack Obama.

More renominations are expected in coming weeks. The plans were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

