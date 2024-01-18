Biden to promote internet access in North Carolina, a state he hopes to win in the 2024 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is going to North Carolina on Thursday to highlight $82 million in new investments that would connect 16,000 households to high-speed internet.

Biden's reelection campaign has made winning North Carolina and its 16 electoral votes one of its top priorities in this year's presidential election. The Democrat narrowly lost the state in 2020 by 1.34 percentage points to former President Donald Trump, the current Republican front-runner in what will likely be a political rematch.

The Democratic president plans to use his stop in the state capital of Raleigh to stress that his administration is connecting poorer communities and businesses to the digital economy.