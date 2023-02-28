BreakingNews
Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California's labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike. She also has worked to broaden worker training programs and crack down on wage theft. If confirmed by the Senate, Su would also be the first Asian-American in the Biden administration to serve in the Cabinet at the secretary level.

Biden, in a statement, called her a “champion for workers."

“Julie is a tested and experienced leader, who will continue to build a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economy that provides Americans a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead,” he said. “She helped avert a national rail shutdown, improved access to good jobs free from discrimination through my Good Jobs Initiative, and is ensuring that the jobs we create in critical sectors like semiconductor manufacturing, broadband and healthcare are good-paying, stable and accessible jobs for all.”

Su was considered to lead the department when Biden won the White House but instead became the department’s deputy. Walsh announced his intention to leave the administration earlier this month to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association. Su will serve as the acting secretary until the Senate acts on her nomination.

Biden had been under pressure from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and other Asian American and Pacific Islander advocates to select Su to head the department. This administration was the first in more than two decades to not have a Cabinet secretary of AAPI descent, despite its regular declarations that it was the most diverse in history. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai are of AAPI descent but don’t lead a Cabinet department.

Su, if confirmed, would also expand the majority of women serving in the president’s Cabinet. She was confirmed by the Senate to her current role in 2021 by a 50–47 vote.

Editors' Picks

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit against Beltline 7h ago

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million
4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Quin Snyder Q&A: On Hawks’ personnel, the present and future
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex
7h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
48m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Keisha Lance Bottoms leaving White House, returns to Atlanta
8m ago
Conservative justices question student loan forgiveness plan
10m ago
Padres' Musgrove out at least 2 weeks with a broken toe
11m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
23h ago
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top