Biden to nominate 2 for US Postal board, oust DeJoy allies

A Trump appointee, DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as changes he made to the postal service slowed delivery times during a key period when voters were trying to mail in their ballots. Biden is replacing two of DeJoy's backers on the board, chair Ron Bloom and John Barger. However, the president would likely have to make additional appointments as terms expire in order for the board to replace DeJoy.

The president is nominating Daniel Tangherlini and Derek Kan to the board. Up to nine governors appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate can serve on the board. And to give the board joint partisan representation, only five governors can belong to the same political party.