ajc logo
X

Biden to meet with Ecuador's Lasso at White House next week

National & World News
By Associated Press
28 minutes ago
President Joe Biden will meet at the White House this coming Monday with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, at the White House this coming Monday.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a Friday call that Lasso has been a key ally, speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and granting temporary protected status to migrants coming from Venezuela.

“We’re obviously invested in Ecuador’s success,” Kirby said.

The White House said Biden and Lasso plan to use their meeting to stress the importance of democratic institutions and of improving regional economic partnerships.

Lasso's visit comes at Biden's invitation, which was extended during a Tuesday trip to Ecuador by Chris Dodd, the former Connecticut senator and Biden's special adviser for the Americas.

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Editors' Picks

Credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Georgia inmate with ‘nothing to lose’ keeps killing5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

The Jolt: Jockeying underway for Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate battle
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance
17h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Audit of US Senate runoff completed after Warnock’s win in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Audit of US Senate runoff completed after Warnock’s win in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Phil Sears

DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
8m ago
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
10m ago
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
11m ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
21h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top