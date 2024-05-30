Biden to make his first state visit to France after attending D-Day 80th commemorations next week

In Normandy next week, major commmemorations will draw 25 heads of state and government, along with dozens of World War II veterans, to honor the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations that landed on June 6, 1944.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is amid those expected to attend.

Biden's state visit will allow “close coordination” between France and the U.S. on world crises ahead of international events including the summit of the Group of Seven major economies next month in Italy and the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Discussions also will include climate-related issues and will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, space and nuclear fields, the statement said.

Macron and his wife Brigitte went on a state visit to the U.S. in Dec. 2022.