$1.5 million later, Georgia needs to replace 'new' campaign reporting system
Biden to make his first state visit to France after attending D-Day 80th commemorations next week

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first state visit to France next week after attending D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy
Credit: AP

22 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first state visit to France next week after attending D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy.

Macron will be hosting Biden and his wife Jill on June 8, the statement said.

Both presidents will discuss "the need for unwavering, long-term support for Ukraine" at a time when war has returned to Europe, 80 years after the landings that led to the liberation of France and the continent from Nazi Germany's occupation, Macron's office said.

In Normandy next week, major commmemorations will draw 25 heads of state and government, along with dozens of World War II veterans, to honor the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations that landed on June 6, 1944.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is amid those expected to attend.

Biden's state visit will allow “close coordination” between France and the U.S. on world crises ahead of international events including the summit of the Group of Seven major economies next month in Italy and the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Discussions also will include climate-related issues and will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, space and nuclear fields, the statement said.

Macron and his wife Brigitte went on a state visit to the U.S. in Dec. 2022.

