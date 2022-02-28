Biden to launch overhaul of nursing home standards, safety

Biden's plan also calls for moving nursing homes toward private rooms for their residents, directing federal regulators to explore how to phase out living arrangements that house three or more residents in the same room.

Beefed-up oversight is another priority. Biden's plan calls for increasing the nursing home inspection budget by $500 million, a boost of nearly 25%. Nursing home inspections are generally carried out by the states, following guidelines from Medicare. Biden will also ask Congress to give Medicare new legal authority to weed out nursing home chains that operate substandard facilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 200,000 residents and staff of long-term care facilities, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. While nursing home residents and staff account for a tiny share of the U.S. population, they have accounted for about 1 in 5 deaths.

Biden's plan calls for the government to keep a focus on vaccinating and boosting nursing home residents and staff, along with regular testing. While the omicron wave saw increased cases and deaths in nursing homes, facilities were largely spared a repeat of last winter's grim experience.